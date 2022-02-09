Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $195.78 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $195.78 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009388 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

