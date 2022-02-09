Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $644.67 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $644.67 million and approximately $25.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $36.81 or 0.00083287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00285391 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00109075 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003449 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.