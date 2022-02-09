BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from BKI Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
In other news, insider Robert Millner bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$508,500.00 ($360,638.30). Also, insider David Hall bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,000.00 ($68,085.11). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 615,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,500.
BKI Investment Company Profile
