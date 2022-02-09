BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from BKI Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

In other news, insider Robert Millner bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$508,500.00 ($360,638.30). Also, insider David Hall bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,000.00 ($68,085.11). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 615,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,500.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

