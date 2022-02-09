BlackHat (BLKC) One Day Volume Hits $338,549.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $783,797.20 and $338,549.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00049322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.06 or 0.07222847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,771.28 or 0.99699535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00053868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006402 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.