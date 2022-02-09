BlackRock Inc. Buys 341,472 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 341,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.80% of Dynex Capital worth $55,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DX opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $606.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

DX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

