BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 3,684,401 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,684,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,329,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.29% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000,000. Brown University boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,898 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,800,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,763,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after buying an additional 512,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $35,254,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.