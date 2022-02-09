BlackRock Inc. Has $53.24 Million Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,791,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430,040 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.88% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $53,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.81.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.