BlackRock Inc. Purchases 19,339 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of Forterra worth $52,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 95,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the third quarter worth $831,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRTA stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.20. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

