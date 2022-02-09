BlackRock Inc. Sells 84,977 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $54,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMACU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMACU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

