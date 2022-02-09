Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.45

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as high as $16.49. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 45,833 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80,010 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 380,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 74.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 158,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

