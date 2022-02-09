Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.45

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as high as $16.49. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 45,833 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
