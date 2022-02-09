Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,710. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

