Blockpass (PASS) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $272,925.90 and $49.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

