BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

