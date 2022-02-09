boohoo group (LON:BOO) Downgraded by Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 135 ($1.83). Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.42) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.27 ($4.63).

BOO opened at GBX 93.06 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 198.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.06 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.90 ($5.12).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

