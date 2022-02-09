boohoo group (LON:BOO) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered boohoo group to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 395 ($5.34) to GBX 135 ($1.83) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.42) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.49) price objective on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 346.82 ($4.69).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 90.13 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.06 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.92.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

