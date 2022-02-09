Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

BAH stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.75.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

