Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.75.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $74.95 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after acquiring an additional 815,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after buying an additional 65,997 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after buying an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after buying an additional 399,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.