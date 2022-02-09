Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.720-$1.740 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

