Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.720-$1.740 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.

NYSE:BXP traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.89. 10,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,205. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $90.97 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.66%.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

