Boyd Gaming Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $65.43 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

