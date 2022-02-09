BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities started coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. BP has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $33.59.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in BP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in BP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.