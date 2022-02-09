BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE:BP opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

