Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.42

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 34371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

