British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Shares Down 0.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) shares traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.31 and last traded at $43.41. 3,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

About British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

