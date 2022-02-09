British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 556 ($7.52).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLND. Liberum Capital raised their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.91) to GBX 630 ($8.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of LON BLND traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 546.40 ($7.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,026,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,948. The stock has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 454.10 ($6.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 533.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 519.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.03%.

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 526 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($33,601.41). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,780 shares of company stock worth $2,514,445.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

