Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. 205,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.08.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brixmor Property Group stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

