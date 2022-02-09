Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $604.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $249.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $607.33 and its 200-day moving average is $543.70. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

