Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,048 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth $135,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 16.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCLEU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 1,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

