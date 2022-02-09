Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 173.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 283,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFMD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 46,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.