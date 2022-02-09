Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the highest is $2.69 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.87. 3,043,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after buying an additional 156,814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

