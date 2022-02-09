Brokerages Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.26. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

