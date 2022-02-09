Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $937.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,726 shares of company stock worth $24,176,355. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,500.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,549.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,518.35.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

