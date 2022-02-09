Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $948.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce $948.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.90 million and the highest is $959.60 million. Terex posted sales of $786.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 506,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,312. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. Terex has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

