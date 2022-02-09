Brokerages Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Announce $2.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.32. TotalEnergies posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 347.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TotalEnergies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($58.62) to €52.00 ($59.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

