Brokerages Expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to post sales of $162.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $601.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FWRG. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,061. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

