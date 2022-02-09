Brokerages Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GENI. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $13,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $191,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $37,655,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $54,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

