Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%.

HONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $775.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

