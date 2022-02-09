Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT at $23.00

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BMEA opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $22.22.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
