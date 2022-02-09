Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT at $23.00

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMEA opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

