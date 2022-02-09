Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target at $44.60

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,896,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CarGurus by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CarGurus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,141,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.