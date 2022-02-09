Brokerages Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Target Price at $1,055.67

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,055.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 100,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

