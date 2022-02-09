Brokerages Set Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target at $55.33

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $75,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTV stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

