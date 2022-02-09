Brokerages Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target at $52.50

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

SMCI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. 3,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,564. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

