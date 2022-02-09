Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) PT at GBX 69.50

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 71.38 ($0.97).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,589.05).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded up GBX 1.16 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 51.80 ($0.70). 7,321,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,072,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £742.19 million and a PE ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.43. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 29.46 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.