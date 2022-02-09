Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT at $7.40

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.37 on Friday. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $719.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

