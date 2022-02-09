Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target at $63.38

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 236,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,775,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,478 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $254,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,014,706 shares of company stock worth $122,657,976 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,771,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,797,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000.

Shares of WRBY traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.06. 1,824,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,907. Warby Parker has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

