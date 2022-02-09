Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aflac Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of AFL opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $66.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

