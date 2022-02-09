Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oyster Point Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $280.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OYST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter worth about $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 32.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 240,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 350.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 91,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

