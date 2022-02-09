Brokers Offer Predictions for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a report released on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SBH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of SBH opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 67,522 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

