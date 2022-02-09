Brokers Set Expectations for OneWater Marine Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $8.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 3.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,847,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.