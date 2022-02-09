Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure makes up 1.0% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of BIPC stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,950. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

